US Mass Shootings: Six Killed In Separate Two Incidents In Detroit, Houston

At six people lost their lives in the United States (US) on Sunday (local time) in two separate incidents of mass shootings in Detroit and Houston. The first incident took place in Detroit, where a man randomly fired at four people, killing three of them, said the authorities.

In a statement, the police said that three victims, two women and a man, died on the spot while fourth one was left injured. It said the fourth victim had spotted the suspect peering into car windows and told him to stop after which he was shot at.

The shooting, the police said, appears "to be very random". The suspect, however, has been arrested by the police after and hourslong manhunt with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Thank you to the hard working men and women of the DPD that put themselves in harm's way each day. Also, a big thank you to our law enforcement partners," the police said, as reported by The Associated Press.

Talking about the incident in Houston, three people were killed by a gunman who first set fire to their home. The officials called firefighters to douse the fire and later they shot the gunman dead.

"This suspect unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residences, laid wait for those residents to come out, and fired upon them," Houston police chief Troy Finner said, as reported by AFP.

The police said that the gunman was recently told he would be evicted, which it believes that "may have been a trigger point" for him. However, a probe is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, an NFL football player, identified as Brian Robinson Jr, was shot at in Washington. He, however, is in stable condition.

The police said that Robinson a running back with the Washington Commanders, was shot twice during a possible carjacking. He is currently in a hospital and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the Washington Post newspaper.