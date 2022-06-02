Tulsa (US) | Jagran News Desk: In yet another incident of mass shooting in the United States (US), four people lost their lives after a man armed with a rifle and a handgun opened fire inside a medical building in Oklahoma's Tulsa, said the police on Wednesday (local time).

The shooter, estimated to be aged between 35 and 40, also died, taking the death toll to five, after he fatally injured himself. "We now have 5 dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus," the Tulsa police tweeted.

Tulsa deputy police chief Eric Dalgleish said officials arrived at the St Francis Hospital three minutes after receiving a call about the shooting. After five minutes, they came in contact with the victims and the suspected attacker.

"I think that's probably fresh on everyone's minds," Dalgleish, as reported by Reuters, said when asked whether the police revised their strategy after the mass shooting in Texas. "I will say Tulsa revisits that topic regularly. I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers."

Wednesday's incident in Tulsa is the latest in a series of mass shootings in the US that have shocked the Americans. On May 14, 10 people lost their lives after a "white" gunman opened fire at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, targeting the African-American community.

Ten days later, 21 people - including 19 children - lost their lives after a gunman armed with an AR-15 attacked a school in Texas' Uvalde after which calls for a regulation of guns grew stronger in the US.

Later, US President Joe Biden vowed to push for a "more rational" approach to gun regulation in the country. "I'm going to continue to push," Biden said on Monday. "I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it. That's my hope."

