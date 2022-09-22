US Man Stabbed To Death Over An Argument For Not Saying 'Thank You'

IN A BIZZARE incident that took place in the United States, a 37-year-old man was stabbed to death after he got into an argument in a Brooklyn Smoke Shop on Tuesday.

The incident was reported following a clash between two after one man did not say thank you to another, as per a report of the ABC.

Reportedly, the incident took place nearly at 10.20 pm at Park Slope Convenience on 4th Avenue in Park Slope. The police mentioned that the victim got annoyed after he opened the store's door for the suspect and the suspect did not say 'thank you'.

The incident was also caught on a camera that is placed inside and outside the shop on 4th Avenue in Park Slope.

The video showed an argument between two men, one in a white t-shirt, who wound up stabbed to death, while the other man was seen wearing a backpack, possibly for a job delivering food.

Meanwhile, eyewitness Kharef Alsaidi told ABC, “It was just about not saying 'thank you' for opening the door for him.” Sharing more details, Alsaidi mentioned, “Why don't you say, 'Thank you for opening the door'?" To which the suspect responded, "I didn't tell you to open the door for me."

After a short argument, the fight ended up in a physical altercation that soon moved outside the store. The victim asked the suspect to stab him if he can. Soon after that, the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim's abdomen and neck, as per the reports of the leading portal.

"The victim started screaming,' He stabbed me, he stabbed me,' and then he stumbled back into the store and was bleeding all over the floor," added Alsaidi.

The victim was then rushed to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Speaking further about the incident Alsaidi said that he tried to de-escalate the problem by telling the guy, ‘Just put the knife away'.

“I did my best to de-escalate, but nothing worked,” he said.

Meanwhile, the suspect is still on lose and no arrests have been made so far, as per a report by CBS.