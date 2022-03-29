New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (local time) has eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for India, taking it from Level 3 (high risk) to Level 1 (low risk). The CDC in its advisory said it has changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1 (Low)" from "Level 3 (High)."

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice due to COVID-19, indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine," the US department of state said in a statement, adding, "Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the statement added.

Rules for US travellers coming to India:

- In its advisory, the CDC said, "make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travelling to India".

- The state department further asked the travellers to "exercise increased caution" during travel. It also said that even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19.

- Anyone 2 years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces. Follow all requirements and recommendations in India.

- Travellers must follow the Covid-19 guidelines of India, including mask-wearing, proof of vaccination, testing, or quarantine.

Rules for Indians travelling to the US:

- Travellers from India to the US are required to submit a negative report for the Covid -19 test taken within 24 hours of the flight.

- Children under 2 years of age do not need to test for COVID-19.

- The CDC also gave an option to those people to skip testing who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

COVID-19 cases in India:

With 1,259 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,30,21,982 on Tuesday, while the number of active cases of the infection further declined to 15,378. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,070 with 35 more fatalities. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,24,85,534, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan