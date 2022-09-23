US Journalist Refuses To Interview Iran Prez Ebrahim Raisi After He Asks Her To Wear Headscarf

CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR, the chief international anchor of CNN, said on Thursday that an interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was scrapped after he insisted the journalist wear a headscarf, which she declined.

And so we walked away. The interview didn’t happen. As protests continue in Iran and people are being killed, it would have been an important moment to speak with President Raisi. 7/7 pic.twitter.com/kMFyQY99Zh — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022

Veteran journalist Amanpour said she was ready for the interview on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly when an aide insisted her to cover her hair.

"I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I interviewed them outside Iran," she said.

"I said that I couldn't agree to this unprecedented and unexpected condition."

Amanpour, who holds a show on the famous US public broadcaster PBS, posted a picture of herself without a headscarf sitting in front of the empty chair where Iran's President Raisi would have been.

An aide to Raisi, a hardline cleric, told Amanpour that he was insisting on a headscarf because of the "situation in Iran," she said.

The aide made it clear that the interview would not happen if I did not wear a headscarf. He said it was “a matter of respect,” and referred to “the situation in Iran” - alluding to the protests sweeping the country. 5/7 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022

Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by morality police who enforce the clerics' rules on how women dress, Iran has been swept by nearly a week of protests.

A non-governmental group said that at least 31 Iranian civilians have been killed in the crackdown on the protests, in which women have been seen burning headscarves.