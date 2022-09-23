US Journalist Refuses To Interview Iran Prez Ebrahim Raisi After He Asks Her To Wear Headscarf

Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by morality police who enforce the clerics' rules on how women dress, Iran has been swept by nearly a week of protests.

By Shivam Shandilya
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 12:09 PM IST
Minute Read
US Journalist Refuses To Interview Iran Prez Ebrahim Raisi After He Asks Her To Wear Headscarf
Image@amanpour

CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR, the chief international anchor of CNN, said on Thursday that an interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was scrapped after he insisted the journalist wear a headscarf, which she declined.

Veteran journalist Amanpour said she was ready for the interview on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly when an aide insisted her to cover her hair.

"I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I interviewed them outside Iran," she said.

"I said that I couldn't agree to this unprecedented and unexpected condition."

Amanpour, who holds a show on the famous US public broadcaster PBS, posted a picture of herself without a headscarf sitting in front of the empty chair where Iran's President Raisi would have been.

An aide to Raisi, a hardline cleric, told Amanpour that he was insisting on a headscarf because of the "situation in Iran," she said.

Also Read
'Jaage Ho...?': Jaishankar Recalls PM Modi's Midnight Call During Attack..
'Jaage Ho...?': Jaishankar Recalls PM Modi's Midnight Call During Attack..

Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by morality police who enforce the clerics' rules on how women dress, Iran has been swept by nearly a week of protests.

A non-governmental group said that at least 31 Iranian civilians have been killed in the crackdown on the protests, in which women have been seen burning headscarves.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.