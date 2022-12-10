US Journalist Grant Wahl, Covering FIFA World Cup, Dies Days After Brief Detention In Qatar

Grant Wahl, a U.S. sportswriter covering the soccer World Cup, died in Qatar on Friday. The former Sports Illustrated journalist collapsed while covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Other details surrounding his death are still unclear whether Grant died at the hospital or during transport. Earlier, on Monday, Grant said that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.

"I didn't have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media centre today, and they said I probably have bronchitis," he said on Substack this week.

His family and U.S. Soccer said. U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn" about Wahl's death. Grant's wife responded to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter and said she was "in complete shock".

"The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," the US Soccer Federation said.

"Here in the United States, Grant's passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all," U.S Soccer tweeted.

Meanwhile, Grant's brother, Eric, after his death alleged that the Qatari government may have been involved in the death of his brother.

"My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl's brother. I'm gay," he said in a video posted on Instagram. "I'm the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help."

For the lesser-known, last month Grant was briefly detained when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

Wahl said in late November that World Cup security denied him entry to the United States opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan and asked him to take his shirt off.

"He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism was immeasurable," Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said in reaction to news of Wahl's death.