US Independence Day 2022: What 4th Of July Signifies For Americans

US Independence Day is celebrated on the 4th of July every year and it is also called as Fourth of July. The day is celebrated to mark the annual celebration of nationhood in the United States. This year the day marks the 246th anniversary of the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule. On this day, in the year 1776, the anniversary of the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule.

Since 1941, the 4th of July remains a public holiday in the United States, and thus marks the day when people in the US celebrate the birth of American Freedom.

Independence Day is commonly associated with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, baseball games, family reunions, political speeches, and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history, government, and traditions of the United States.

Fourth Of July 2022: History

According to Britannica, the Congress had approved independence from Great Britain on July 2 but the process of revising the Declaration of Independence was completed two days later. The declaration was originally drafted by Thomas Jefferson in consultation with fellow committee members John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and William Livingston.

Meanwhile, the first days of independence during the summer of 1776 in many towns took the form of a mock funeral for King George III, whose "death" symbolized the rebirth of liberty, and the end of monarchy and tyranny.

Fourth Of July 2022: Significance

US Independence Day now marks the strong symbol of national power for the US and of specifically American qualities, It also denotes the American values of appreciating individual freedom and modulating the human character with the due progression of a particular time period.

Fourth Of July 2022: Interesting Facts

* In 1778, then-President George Washington issued double rations of Rum to all his soldiers to mark the third anniversary of American Independence.

*In 1781, the state of Massachusetts became the first American state to declare a public holiday on the 4th of July.

* In 1776, some colonialists organised Mock funerals of the King George-III to mark American independence.

*Two American presidents, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died on the anniversary of American independence in 1824. Both died within hours of each other’s deaths.

* On the 4th of July 1946, the Philippines ceased to be a territory in American jurisdiction, and thus the day also marks the independence of the South-East Asian nation.