The US House voted 232 to 197 votes passing a resolution to impeach Trump for his role in last week's Capitol Hill riot, which led to the death of 5 people including a police officer.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) became the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. The Democratic-controlled House voted 232 to 197 votes passing a resolution to impeach Trump for his role in last week's Capitol Hill riot, which led to the death of 5 people including a police officer.

Ten of Trump's fellow Republican Congressmen also voted in favour of an article of impeachment that charged him with a count of "incitement of insurrection" for his actions on January 6, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol. The storming of US Capitol by Trump's supporters temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes.

Four Congressmen did not vote, while all four Indian-American House members – Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal – voted in favour of the impeachment. The impeachment now moves to the Senate, which will conduct a trial and voting to remove the president from office. The Senate is adjourned till January 19, a day before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

"We know that the President of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love. Since the presidential election in November – an election the President lost – he has repeatedly held about – lied about the outcome, sowed self-serving doubt about democracy and unconstitutionally sought to influence state officials to repeal reality. And then, came that day of fire we all experienced," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, participating in the impeachment debate said.

"I believe, the President must be convicted by the Senate, a constitutional remedy that will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man who is so resolutely determined to tear down the things that we hold dear and that hold us together," she added.

However, Senate's Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, rejected Democratic calls for a quick impeachment trial, saying there was no way to conclude it before Trump leaves office. But even if he has left the White House, a Senate conviction of Trump could lead to a vote on banning him from running for office again. The Democrats need 17 Republican votes to impeach Trump in the Senate.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan