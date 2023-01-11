US Flights Grounded After Federal Aviation Authority Suffers System Failure

US flights are grounded due to a catastrophic system error in the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on Wednesday, suffered a catastrophic system error that sparked travel chaos for thousands of passengers, according to international media reports. All flights across the United States had been grounded earlier today, reports said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration had informed that they are working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," US's aviation authority said, according to media reports.

US President Joe Biden was briefed by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on the FAA system outage, according a report by news agency PTI.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed in a tweet.

The outage was a result of the failure of the 'Notice to Air Missions' system. This system alerts pilots and other personnel about the airborne issues and other delays at airports across the country.

More than 1,200 flights that were either within United States, coming in, or going out were delayed and over 100 were cancelled, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company, PTI reported.

"I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates," Transportation Secretary Buttigieg said in a tweet.

The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage, the PTI report noted.

"While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited," the FAA said in another update of the still developing situation.

(With agency inputs)