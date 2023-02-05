US Fighter Jets Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon; Beijing Threatens Repercussions | Watch

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden said that he ordered the Pentagon to shoot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as soon as possible when he was briefed on the matter. Now, a U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina a week after it entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga.

"On Wednesday, when I was briefed on the (Chinese surveillance) balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down...as soon as possible. They successfully took it down...I want to compliment our aviators who did it," said US President Joe Biden in a White House Press Gaggle

"They decided without doing damage to anyone on the ground. They decided that the best time to do that was as it got over water, outside — within the 12-mile limit," he said.

Chinese spy balloon has been shot down.



Multiple fighters and refuelling aircraft were involved in the mission, but only one -- an F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia -- took the shot at 2:39 p.m. (1939 GMT), using a single AIM-9X supersonic, heat-seeking, air-to-air missile, a senior U.S. military official said.

The balloon was shot down about six nautical miles off the U.S. coast, over relatively shallow water, potentially aiding efforts to recover elements of the Chinese surveillance equipment in the coming days, officials said.

Today’s deliberate & lawful action demonstrates that Pres Biden & his national security team will always put the safety & security of the American people first while responding effectively to PRC’s unacceptable violation of our sovereignty: US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin III.

Now that the balloon has been shot down, the focus has shifted to the recovery mission, which is already underway.

Multiple vessels are on the spot along with the divers, to go down if needed. The US has also deployed unmanned vessels that can go down to get the structure and lift it back up on the recovery ship, said the official.

Meanwhile, China's strong reactions said the US shooting down the balloon a 'serious violation of international practice,' threatens repercussions.

China's foreign ministry said on Sunday that it expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the United States' use of force to attack its airship.

Earlier, China confirmed that the balloon belonged to China, but said that it was a civilian airship conducting climate research and accidentally blew off course.