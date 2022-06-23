US Expresses Grief Over Tragic Earthquake In Afghanistan Killing Over 1,000

A file image of Afghan men clearing rubble from their house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Afghanistan in 2015. (Reuters Image)

Washington | ANI: The US has expressed grief over the tragic earthquake that hit Afghanistan on Tuesday, leading to the loss of lives of at least 1000 people and said that the country is committed to continuing its support for the needs of the Afghan people.

In a statement, the White House on Wednesday (local time) quoted a statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and said, "The United States is deeply saddened to see the devastating earthquake that took the lives of at least 1,000 people in Afghanistan."

Moreover, President Joe Biden is monitoring developments and has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected.

"The United States is proud to be the single largest donor of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and our humanitarian partners are already delivering medical care and shelter supplies on the ground. We are committed to continuing our support for the needs of the Afghan people as we stand with them during and in the aftermath of this terrible tragedy," read the statement.

A severe earthquake struck in the early hours of Wednesday near the city of Khost in the southeastern part of the country. The most affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.India has expressed condolences to all those impacted by the earthquake amid Afghanistan's struggle to cope with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over last year.

More than 1,000 people were killed in Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake hit the country. India has expressed commitment to providing assistance and support in this hour of need. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India stands by the Afghan people in the wake of the devastating earthquake that claimed more than 1000 lives and injured hundreds of people.

"Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives. India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted.

"India expresses sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families, and to all those impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan. We share the grief of the people of Afghanistan and remain committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicentre was 44 kilometres from Khost city, and it measured 6.1 on the Richter scale.