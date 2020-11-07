Harris, who will become the US' first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American Vice President, also shared the video of her call with Biden on her Twitter account.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Following their historic win in the US President Elections 2020, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday called President-elect Joe Biden and congratulated him on his victory.

Harris, who will become the US' first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American Vice President, also shared the video of her call with Biden on her Twitter account.

"We did it. We did it, Joe! You are going to be the next President of the United States," Harris can be heard saying in the video.

Earlier in the day, Harris also changed his bio on Twitter to 'Vice President-elect' and thanked her supporters. "This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started," she tweeted.

'Mommy would be beyond proud today'

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris' sister Maya took to twitter on Saturday to congratulate her after her historic win in the US Presidential Elections 2020.

"Mommy taught us we could be and do anything. She would be beyond proud today," Maya tweeted while sharing a picture of her mother who moved to the US from India for higher studies.

Harris, who popularly known as 'female Obama', on Saturday scripted history by becoming first woman, Black and Indian-American Vice President-elect of the United States. She and Biden will take the oath of the office on January 20.

Harris, 55, is a California senator, the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She is also a former prosecutor whose grilling of Trump's appointees and unflappable cool has transported her to Democratic Party stardom.

Harris won her first election in 2003 and became San Francisco's district attorney. In 2010, she became the first woman of colour to be elected California's attorney general. Harris was elected to the US Senate in 2016.

