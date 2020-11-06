US Elections Results 2020: Donald Trump also highlighted that there is no big blue wave (the colour of Democrats), as pollsters had predicted, instead, there was a big red wave.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Reiterating that he has re-elected as the President of the United States, Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that as per the legal vote count, he easily wins the elections. The incumbent President also accused the Democrats of stealing the elections by unfair means.

Trump, while addressing a press conference, as reported by news agency ANI said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us...I have already won many critical states... massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few, we won these and many other states despite historic election interference from big media, big money, and big tech... We won by historic numbers."

Donald Trump also highlighted that there is no big blue wave (the colour of Democrats), as pollsters had predicted, instead, there was a big red wave (the colour of Republicans), across America in the elections.

"The Democrats are the party of the big donors, big money and big tech, it seems, but the Republicans have become the party of the American worker, and we are also the party of inclusion, as everyone now recognises that media polling was the work of election interference in the truer sense of the word, by powerful special interests," he added.

Trump also termed the ongoing polls as "phoney" and said, "We were winning in all key states by a lot, actually, and then our numbers started getting miraculously whittled away, and they would not allow legally permissible observers."

He further stated that there have been tremendous amounts of litigations due to the "unfair" process, and pointed out his stance against the process of mail-in ballots. The President also claimed that he was on the "track to win" the state of Arizona.

"Democrat officials never believed they could win this election, honestly, that is why they did the mail-in ballots where there is tremendous corruption and fraud going on. That is why they have mailed out tens and millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever," he said.

He also termed the counting of Pennsylvania and other key states as a part of a corrupt Democrat machine. "We cannot let that happen, it is not a question of who wins....we can't let that happen to our country, we cannot be disgraced by letting something like that happen," Trump said.

"We can both (Joe Biden and him) claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. There has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan