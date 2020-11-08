The White House had remained pet-free fo four years during the Presidency of Republican Donald Trump.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United States President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will bring two German Shephards — Major and Champ — to live with them in the White House in January 2021, making the first time that a rescued dog will cavort on the lawns of the famous Washington DC address.

The tradition of brining pets to the White House goes back to George Washington, who was the first US President to own a dog. The White House then remained pet-free fo four years during the Presidency of Republican Donald Trump.

Social media handle ‘WeRateDogs’ shared the images of Biden’s dogs on Twitter and wrote, “This is Major and Champ. They are the dogs of @JoeBiden and @DrBiden. Champ has already been to the White House, but Major hasn’t yet. Champ can’t wait to show him around. Both 14/10 would be an honor to pet.”

This is Major and Champ. They are the dogs of @JoeBiden and @DrBiden. Champ has already been to the White House, but Major hasn’t yet. Champ can’t wait to show him around. Both 14/10 would be an honor to pet pic.twitter.com/Zwqmx7X6FB — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 7, 2020

According to ANI, Biden had decided to adopt Major after his daughter Ashley sent him a picture from the Delaware Human Association.

Earlier this month, Biden had tweeted a video of incumbent President Donald Trump at a rally asking "How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn? I don't feel good," accompanied by the comment, "Let's put dogs back in the White House. Here is the post:

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja