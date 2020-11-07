Biden, who served for decades in the Senate, firmly believes in the value of bipartisanship and insists on extending overtures to Republicans even in a moment when many in his party don't see negotiating partners on the other side

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., on Saturday achieved his three-decade-long dream to become the President of the US when he defeated Donald Trump in American Presidential Elections 2020. Prior to 2020, Biden had run for the presidentship twice in 1988 and 2008, however, he had failed to reach his goal.

Early life of Joe Biden and the tragedies he faced:

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942, Biden later moved to Delaware as a child. He became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate at 29 years of age. Weeks later, Biden suffered a gruesome tragedy in which his wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed while his sons Hunter and Beau were critically injured in a car accident.

Joe was sworn in to the US Senate at his sons' hospital room and used to commute from Wilmington to Washington every day. For five years, Joe raised Beau and Hunter as a single father, with the help of his sister Valerie and his family. Biden again married in 1977 to his current wife Jill Biden and has one daughter together, Ashley Blazer, who was born in 1981.

In 1988, just months after his unsuccessful run for the Presidential Elections, Biden suffered two life-threatening brain aneurysms. At the time doctors told him a White House campaign may have killed him.

A year later in 2015, Biden suffered another shock when his eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer. That death put Biden's political career on hold and it was only five years later that Biden embraced his tragic history and said it helped him pave a path forward and find purpose.

Joe Biden's Professional Life and his unsuccessful bids for Presidentship:

At age 29, Biden becomes one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate. Over six terms in the Senate, Biden rose in the ranks to chair the Senate's Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees, developing broad expertise in global affairs and presiding over contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

As Delaware's U.S. senator for 36 years, he cultivated a reputation for thoughtful coalition-building and chaired powerful committees on the judiciary and foreign relations. Biden served as vice president in the former president Barack Obama's administration for two terms from 2008 to 2016. Biden and Obama developed a close friendship from what had initially been a more strategic pairing, with Biden credited for using his working-class roots, folksy flourishes and experience to help shore up support for the country's first Black president from older white Americans in key northern swing states.

The 2020 race marks Biden's third attempt at running for President. He first tried in 1988 but dropped out after allegations of plagiarism. He ended his second attempt in 2008 after garnering less than one per cent in the crucial Iowa caucuses.

Joe Biden's approach as Democrats nominee for US President:

Biden, who served for decades in the Senate, firmly believes in the value of bipartisanship and insists on extending overtures to Republicans even in a moment when many in his party don't see negotiating partners on the other side, according to the New York Times.

He said that he can build on the Obama legacy and unite the country in a challenging time. Along with running mate Kamala Harris, Biden continues to pitch himself as a reassuring and experienced force who can unify the country following four years of Trump.

His boldness on same-sex marriage must also be remembered. In May 2012, Biden pulled the administration onto the right side of history. Endorsing Biden, USA Today said that the former US Vice-President is a worthy antidote to Trump's unbounded narcissism and chronic chaos.

