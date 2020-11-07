US Elections 2020: Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US President Elections 2020 on Saturday.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US President Elections 2020 on Saturday, reported CNN, noting that he has crossed the majority mark with a victory in Pennsylvania. He will become the 46th President of the United States of America while Indian-origin Kamala Harris will be his deputy.

Biden, who served as Vice President under the Barack Obama government from 2008 to 2016, has defeated Donald Trump in the elections that were held on November 3. Meanwhile, Trump is the first incumbent president since George HW Bush in 1992 to lose reelection.

According to major US media outlets -- Associated Press, CNN, NBC News -- Biden has flipped the tale in key states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to become the next president of the US.

