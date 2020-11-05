US Elections 2020: US Elections 2020: With Democratic candidate Joe Biden continuing his slow but steady march towards victory, here are some interesting facts about the former vice president.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Democratic candidate Joe Biden has continued his slow but steady march towards victory in the US presidential election. With 264 projected electoral college votes, Biden is on the brink of defeating Donald Trump in the race to the White House. Biden needs only six more votes to become the 46th President of the United States. Notably, the former vice president has secured more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history. Biden became vice president of the United States after spending 36 years as a U.S. senator from Delaware. As a two-term vice president, Biden focused largely on economic and foreign policy issues. Here are some of the interesting facts about Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden is both the first Catholic and the first Delawarean to serve as vice president of the United States.

As a child, Biden struggled with a stuttering problem. To overcome this impediment, he recited poetry for hours. He says he has helped to reduce it by spending many hours reciting poetry in front of a mirror. He even practiced public speaking holding pebbles in his mouth!

Biden was elected as senator from Delaware when he was only 29 and sworn into office two months after he turned 30 (minimum required age).

As a public defender in Delaware, he defended a fisherman who stole a prize-winning Holstein cow.

Joe Biden is teetotaler. He have not had an alcoholic drink over the course of his life, by his own account

When it comes to food, Bideb's loves pasta with red sauce and his favorite desert is ice-cream.

In 1987, he ran for president for the first time.

In 2008 he ran for president a second time. Though he dropped out, Biden was selected by Barack Obama as his running mate.

Biden legislated the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act against domestic violence and crafted an anti-crime bill that provided for 100,000 more cops on the nation’s streets.

Biden will turn 78 on November 20, which makes him the oldest president to serve the office in the history of Unites States of America

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha