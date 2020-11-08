Kamala Harris’s mother and father emigrated from India and Jamaica respectively. She had tried her hands at the Presidential elections by competing against Biden and others for the party’s 2020 nomination, but her campaign could not take off and by the end of 2019, she withdrew from the race.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian-origin Democrat Kamala Harris is set to become the first woman Vice President of the United States after her running mate Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump in the Presidential race on Saturday.

US Media outlets put Biden at 284 Electoral college votes after Democrats sealed the decisive state of Pennsylvania. In a tweet, Harris called on Americans to “get started” with the work and remarked that the election is much more than Biden and herself. Soon after the latest projections, Harris changed her twitter bio to 'Vice President-elect of the United States.’

“This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started,” she tweeted.

Described as a trailblazer by former US President Barack Obama, Kamala Harris is currently a US senator from California. Harris, 55, has African-Indian roots, as his father is from Jamaica and mother hailed from India. Daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris has known many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco — the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

Harris’s mother and father emigrated from India and Jamaica respectively. She had tried her hands at the Presidential elections by competing against Biden and others for the party’s 2020 nomination, but her campaign could not take off and by the end of 2019, she withdrew from the race.

Harris was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley. After her parents divorced, she spent her high school years living in French-speaking Canada — her mother was teaching at McGill University in Montreal. In 2010, Harris became the first black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General, overseeing the country's second-largest Justice Department, only behind the US Department of Justice.

Harris is widely seen as a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination in 2024 if Biden, who will be 81 that year, does not seek a second term.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja