US Elections 2020: Biden, who also served as vice president in the Barack Obama government from 2008 to 2016, if is elected to power, he will become the oldest person to become US President.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: In what might end one of the most nail-biting contested presidential elections in the US, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is pushing towards the majority mark. Currently, Biden has 264 electoral college votes and he needs just six more to become the 46th President of the United States of America (USA).

Biden, who campaigned aggressively against Trump over the last few months, also seems confident about his victory and said that he winning "enough states to reach the magic number of 270 electoral college votes".

"But I also know this as well: to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart," he has said.

Biden, who also served as vice president in the Barack Obama government from 2008 to 2016, if is elected to power, he will become the oldest person to become US President. Biden will surpass Trump to become the oldest US President ever to enter the office.

Here's a list of ten oldest Presidents of the US:

Gerald Ford:

Gerald Ford was of the oldest Presidents of the US. He entered the office at the age of 61 years and 22 days when Richard Nixon resigned.

John Adams:

John Adams became the President at the age of 61 years, 4 months and 5 days. Notably, he was the second President of the US.

Andrew Jackson:

A Democratic candidate, Andrew Jackson became the President of the US at the age of 61 years, 11 months and 18 days.

Dwight D Eisenhower:

Dwight D Eisenhower, a Republican candidate, became the President of the US 62 years, 3 months and 7 days.

Zachary Taylor:

Zachary Taylor, who was the 12th President of the US, entered the office at the age of 64 years, 3 months and 10 days.

George HW Bush:

George Herbert Walker Bush was the 41st President of the US. He entered the office at the age of 64 years, 6 months and 28 days.

James Buchanan:

James Buchanan, a Democratic candidate, became the President of the US at the age of 65 years, 10 months and 10 days.

William H Harrison:

William H Harrison was the 9th President of the US and he entered the office at the age of 68 years and 24 days.

Ronald Reagan:

Before Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan was the oldest President of the US. He had entered the office at the age of 69 years, 11 months and 11 days.

Donald Trump:

Donald Trump currently the oldest President of the US. He had entered the office at the age of 70 years, 7 months and 7 days.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma