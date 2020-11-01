US Presidential Elections 2020: The Presidential elections is turning out to be a historic event as more than 90 million Americans have cast ballots in current elections even as the final voting is scheduled on November 03.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With just three days left for the 3 November United States presidential election, incumbent President Donald Trump trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden in national opinion polls amid criticism of his administration’s handling of Covid-19, which has killed nearly 229,000 people in the United States. The Presidential elections is turning out to be a historic event as more than 90 million Americans have cast ballots in current elections, according to a tally on Saturday from the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century. The American presidential elections are always held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November (hence November 03).

What happens on Election Day?

On November 3, voters who have not sent a mail-in ballot will head to the polls stations to cast their votes. This time turnout will easily surpass the 138 million who voted in 2016. Only 47 million votes were submitted before Election Day four years ago, experts say. As of Friday, about 85 million citizens had voted. Some states like California -- the most populous in the country -- and New Jersey have sent out postal ballots to all the registered voters. The huge task of counting votes begins later that day.

When does voting begin on election day?

The opening and closing times for polling stations vary from state to state, in some cases by city or county. Some states allow people waiting in the queue when the polling station closes to cast their vote – some do not. Most polls open at 6 am and the latest they stay open is until 9 pm (in New York and North Dakota).

How is a Presidential candidate selected?

The two main political parties hold primaries and caucuses across the country during an election year to select who they want to represent them on the ballot. The Democratic and Republican candidates are then formally selected and announced during their parties' summer conventions. A third nominee can also chip in but they hardly get any traction What is electoral college?

In United States, the president is not chosen directly by the voters, but what's known as the electoral college. US citizens vote for a group of officials who make up the electoral college. These people are electors who meet every four years, a few weeks after election day to choose the president and vice-president. The number of electors in a state is proportionate to the size of its population. Every state gets as many electors as it has lawmakers in the US Congress. Densely populated California has the most electors - 55 - while a handful of sparsely populated states like Alaska and North Dakota have three representatives. Generally, states award all their electoral college votes to whoever won the poll of ordinary voters in the state. For example, if a candidate wins 50.1% of the vote in Texas, they are awarded all of the state's 38 electoral votes. Alternatively, a candidate could win by a landslide and still pick up the same number of electoral votes.

Can a nominee with fewer votes become president?

It is possible for a candidate to become president by winning a number of tight races in certain states, despite having fewer votes across the country. In 2016, Donald Trump had almost three million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton, but won the presidency because the electoral college gave him a majority. Each elector casts one vote following the general election for one of the two candidates. The newly elected president and vice-president will then be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha