Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Friday inched closer to become the 46th President of the United States of America (USA) after he took lead in the crucial states of Philadelphia and Georgia.

Biden, who served as Vice President of the US from 2008 to 2016 under the Barack Obama government, will cross the magic mark of 270 if he manages to win Philadelphia. Currently, he has 264 electoral college votes while his rival and Republican candidate Donald Trump has 214 votes.

With Biden taking a lead in Philadelphia and Georgia, House Speaker and top Democrat in Congress Nancy Pelosi called him the "president-elect" of the US, saying he "has a strong mandate to lead".

"This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House. It is a happy day for our country. Joe Biden is a unifier, because he is determined to bring people together," Pelosi was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Georgia to go for a recount

With Biden gaining a lead in Georgia, secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said that a recount will be done due to the small margin for the presidential election. "With a margin that small, there will be a recount," he said, as reported by Reuters.

The presidential candidates each had 49.4 per cent of counted ballots, though Biden was ahead by 1,579 votes as of Friday morning with 4,169 left to count, Georgia's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said.

'This election is not over'

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who is on the verge of defeat, has said that the "election is not over" yet. In an email to his supporters, the Donald Trump camp alleged irregularities and accused the Joe Biden camp of "trying to steal the election".

"The election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final," the email read.

Meanwhile, Trump in a tweet also alleged 'irregularities' and said, "Philadelphia has got a rotten history on election integrity".

'Outcome of the election won't affect ties'

With the whole world waiting for the announcement of US Presidential elections, India on Friday said that the India-US relationship would not be affected by the outcome of the elections.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is awaiting the election results and asserted that "the comprehensive strategic (Indo-US) partnership has very strong bipartisan support in the US and successive presidents and administrations have raised the level of the relationship even higher".

"Like you, we are awaiting the election results. What I can tell you is that India-US relations rest on strong foundations and our relations encompass cooperation in every possible sphere, extending from strategic to defence to investment to trade to people-to-people ties," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma