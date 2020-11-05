Joe Biden has commented on several moves by the BJP-led Central government, including the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Democrat nominee Joe Biden has inched closer to the 270 mark after securing victories in the key swing states of Wisconsin and Michigan. At the time of filing the story, Biden is just six Electoral College Votes short of becoming the 46th President of the United States.

If elected, Biden will be the third President to deal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Democrat Barack Obama and Republican Donald Trump. Ever since announcing his run for President, Biden has commented on several moves by the BJP-led Central government, including the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Here's a look at his stance on key issues concerning India.

Biden on CAA

Earlier this year, Biden had criticised the passage of CAA -- a legislation that allows citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian Religious minorities from the neighbouring muslim majority countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. In a statement published on Biden's campaign website concerning his agenda for Muslim-American communities, the democrat nominee said that CAA and NRC are inconsistent with India's long tradition of secularism.

"Joe Biden has been disappointed by the measures that the government of India has taken with the implementation and aftermath of the National Registrar of Citizens in Assam and the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act into law. These measures are inconsistent with the country's long tradition of secularism and with sustaining a multi-ethnic and multi-religious democracy," the statement read.

Biden on Kashmir

In the same statement published on June 2020 -- over 10 months after India revoked Article 370 of the constitution -- Biden had asked New Delhi to restore the rights of the Kashmiris. The aforementioned article had been scrapped on August 5 and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

"In Kashmir, the Indian government should take all necessary steps to restore rights for all the people of Kashmir. Restrictions on dissent, such as preventing peaceful protests or shutting or slowing down the Internet, weaken democracy," the statement read.

Biden on Pakistan, China

In a policy documents for Indian-Americans released on India's 74th Independence Day, Biden had said that, if elected, he will stand with New Delhi in confronting the threats it faces from its own region. The document added that the administration will work with India to support a rules-based and stable Indo-Pacific region in which no country, including China, is able to threaten its neighbours with impunity.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja