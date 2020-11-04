US Presidential Elections 2020: These states will play a crucial role in delivering the magical number of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the Presidential Elections in the United States.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Results for at least half of the states in America have come out so far projecting a neck and neck battle between incumbent President and Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden with both winning 13 states each so far.

However, the US Presidential Elections 2020 will be majorly decided by a dozen of states, results of which are about to come, that could swing the current tallies and favour either Trump or his rival Biden. These states will play a crucial role in delivering the magical number of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the Presidential Elections in the United States.

Here is a look at states which will play a crucial role in deciding the winner of the US Presidential Elections 2020:

GEORGIA | Electoral votes: 16

Georgia has no-excuse absentee voting. Ballots must be received by clerks by the close of polls on Election Day. Ballots can be opened and scanned on receipt, but they cannot be tallied until after the polls close on Tuesday. Officials in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a tenth of all Georgians, warned on Tuesday that a final vote count would take longer than expected after a burst pipe delayed absentee-by-mail ballot processing for four hours, according to local reports.

FLORIDA | Electoral votes: 29

Florida has no-excuse absentee voting. Election officials can begin scanning ballots more than three weeks before Election Day, but results cannot be generated until after polls are closed. All ballots must be received by the close of polls on Election Day to be counted. Ballots flagged for signature errors can be corrected, however, until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

NORTH CAROLINA | Electoral votes: 15

North Carolina has no-excuse absentee voting. Absentee ballots can be scanned weeks in advance, but results cannot be tallied before Election Day. In a blow to Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court declined last week to block the state's plan to tally ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday and arrive by Nov. 12.

NEW HAMPSHIRE | Electoral votes: 4

New Hampshire state officials have said all voters are able to cast an absentee ballot if they have concerns about COVID-19, and the ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots could be pre-processed in some jurisdictions beginning on Oct. 29, but not counted until the polls have closed on Tuesday.

OHIO | Electoral votes: 18

Ohio has no-excuse absentee voting. Ballots could be scanned, but not tallied, as early as Oct. 6. Absentee ballots are the first to be counted on election night. Mail ballots had to be postmarked by Monday and received by 10 days after Tuesday's election to be counted.

MICHIGAN | Electoral votes: 16

Michigan has no-excuse absentee voting. Ballots must arrive at clerks' offices by the close of polls on Election Day. Some densely populated jurisdictions in the state, such as Detroit, began sorting absentee ballots on Monday, but the vast majority did not. Clerks can begin scanning and counting absentee ballots at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

PENNSYLVANIA | Electoral votes: 20

Pennsylvania has no-excuse absentee voting, and ballot counting can begin at 7 a.m. on Election Day. Last Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a ruling by Pennsylvaniaâ€™s top court that officials in the state can accept mail-in ballots three days after Tuesday's election, so long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

TEXAS | Electoral votes: 38

Texas voters must qualify to vote by mail, for example by being older than 65, being ill or disabled, or not being present in their voting county during the early voting period through Election Day. All voters can vote early in person. The population of a county determines when election officials can pre-process and count mail ballots. If the county has more than 100,000 people, the ballots may be counted after polls close on the last day of in-person early voting in the state, which was Oct. 30. Ballots will still be counted if they are postmarked by Tuesday and received by 5 p.m. the day after the election. For military and overseas voters, that deadline is extended through the end of business on Nov. 9.

WISCONSIN | Electoral votes: 10

Wisconsin has no-excuse absentee voting. The state's election officials cannot count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Oct. 26. Ballots cannot be counted until polls open on Tuesday.

MINNESOTA | Electoral votes: 10

Minnesota has no-excuse absentee voting, and ballots must be pre-processed within five days of receipt. Beginning on Oct. 20, ballots could be opened and logged, but the results are only tabulated after polls close on Election Day. A federal appeals court ruled last week that the state's plan to count absentee ballots received after Election Day was illegal.

ARIZONA | Electoral votes: 11

Arizona has no-excuse absentee voting. All ballots must arrive by the close of polls on Election Day. Ballots could be scanned and tabulated starting 14 days before Tuesday but results not reported until after polls close on Election Day.

NEVADA | Electoral votes: 6

Nevada has no-excuse absentee voting, and ballots can be processed upon receipt. Nevada officials could begin scanning and recording ballots 14 days before the election, but results are not released until election night. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted so long as they arrive within seven days after the election.

IOWA | Electoral votes: 6

Iowa has no-excuse absentee voting. The ballots must be received by the close of polls on Election Day, or by noon the following Monday if they were postmarked by Nov. 2. Election officials were allowed to begin opening ballot envelopes on the Saturday before the election and begin scanning and tabulating them on Monday.

Posted By: Talib Khan