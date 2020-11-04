Twitter labeled the Trump tweet, saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter Inc flagged President Donald Trump's tweet alleging an effort to 'steal the election' as potentially misleading. "We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election," Twitter said early Wednesday. The Republican president said without evidence that "they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it."

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed," Trump tweeted moments after his Democratic rival Joe Biden exuded confidence of victory in the ongoing presidential elections.

Trump appeared to be responding to Biden, who moments earlier told his supporters to be patient. "We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden said to honks of approval in his home state of Delaware. "It ain't over till every vote is counted," he said.

Meanwhile, Twitter also pinned a warning on a tweet by Trump campaign declaring victory in the battleground state of South Carolina, saying it was premature and not confirmed by official sources.

Twitter said the post violates a rule rolled out for this election that requires such tweets to be backed by calls from at least two of seven specified news organisations.

