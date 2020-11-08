Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in a bitterly fought US Presidential election 2020. His running mate Kamala Devi Harris has become the first woman to be the US Vice President-elect.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US President-elect Joe Biden has vowed "not to divide but to unify" the country in his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware. In the speech, the first after winning the US Presidential Elections 2020, Biden said that it is "time to heal America". Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in a bitterly fought US Presidential election. He secured the required number of electoral college seats by overtaking Trump in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. President Trump, however, is yet to concede the poll and vowed to legally challenge Biden's victory.

"Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory...I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify," he said in his maiden address as President-elect.

"This is the time to heal America," Biden said and vowed to work as hard for those who did not vote for him as for those who did. He acknowledged the disappointment of Trump supporters and made an open-hearted attempt to seek their support. "Let's give each other a chance," Biden said while addressing Trump supporters.

The US President-elect said that he sought his entry to the White House to restore the soul of America and to make the country respected around the world again.

"I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," he said.

Lists out the Biden-Harris Covid plan

Biden also listed out the Biden-Harris Covid plan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the US. The plan, he said will be built on "bedrock science".

"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris Covid plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," the US President-elect said.

First woman to be US Vice President-elect but won't be the last: Kamala Harris

Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Devi Harris, who made history as the first woman, the first black woman, and first Asian-American woman to be the US Vice President-elect, also addressed the nation from the same stage.

Kamala, who was raised by her Indian Hindu single mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, said that although she is the first woman US Vice President-elect, she won't be the last. Kamala also remembered her mother, who she said, was responsible for her achievements.

"I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence her e today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible," the US Vice President-elect said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma