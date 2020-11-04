New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the voting to choose the next US President came to a close and the counting is underway, President Donald Trump took to Twitter and indicated that he is ahead in the results and will win one of the most talked-about elections comfortably.

Donald Trump, hours prior to the final results, tweeted, "WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!".

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the first of the US 2020 presidential election results have dropped. Kentucky with 8 electoral votes, West Virginia with 5 electoral votes and Indiana with 11 electoral votes have been called for President Donald Trump, according to news agency Associated Press (AP). Vermont with 3 electoral votes and Virginia with 13 electoral votes have been called for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The early results came after polling stations closed in the first six states in the United States at 7 pm EST. Polls have closed in South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont, and Virginia. Meanwhile, most polling stations in Florida and New Hampshire also closed at the same time.

Both Trump and Biden need 270 electoral votes to win the US Presidential election, out of the total. Voters are deciding between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, along with all 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The US appears to see over 160 million votes in the election, a turnout of about 67 per cent. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.

Posted By: Talib Khan