New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US Presidential Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, popularly called Joe Biden, has been elected the 46th President of the United States. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to win the race to the White House. However, Trump has not accepted the defeat and vowed to challenge Biden's victory in court. This means Biden would only be able to take oath as the new President of the United States of America in January. His running mate Kamala Harris, an Indian-African will be the first female Vice-President. The result was declared after Biden defeated Trump in Pennsylvania, which gave the Democrat more than 270 electoral colleges required to win. Soon after being declared as winner, Biden changed his Twitter bio to "President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans."

Below are the live updates:

07:55 am: Celebrations in India's Thulasendrapuram, the native village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Women of her native village made "rangoli" to congratulate her on the victory.

Tiruvarur: Women in Thulasendrapuram, the native village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris make 'rangoli' to congratulate her on #USElection win.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/Zn1YzOaAJW — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

07:45 am: "On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris Covid plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," the US President-elect says. "That plan will be built on bedrock science."

07:40 am: "This is the time to heal in America," Biden says and vowes to work as hard for those who did not vote for him as for those who did.

07:30 am: "I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," says Biden.

07:25 am: "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States. To work with all my heart to win the confidence of all of you."

People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million: US President-elect Joe Biden #USElection pic.twitter.com/h2JmcLZjoD — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

07:20 am: "Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They delivered us a clear victory - a convincing victory, a victory for we, the people," says Biden in his first national address after victory.

07:14 am: "I may be the first woman in the office but I won't be the last," Harris says. She vowes to work on key national issues with Biden as soon as she takes over the office of vice president.

07:10 am: Harris says that she is thinking about her mother and other generations of black, Asian, white, Latina women who have made this possible. "Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination, and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been. And I stand on their shoulders," she said.

I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence her e today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible:Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/B7pbDr6Z5q — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

07:00 am: President-elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to address the nation after victory in the US Presidential elections 2020. Harris has made history as she will be the first woman to become the Vice-President.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma