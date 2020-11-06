US Election Results 2020: The final outcome now hinges on a few states where thousands of mail-in ballots triggered by the coronavirus pandemic are still being counted.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It seems we will have to wait further to know the clear winner of the closely-contested election between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden. The final outcome now depends on a few states where thousands of mail-in ballots triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic are still being counted.

Joe Biden continues with his slow but steady march towards the White House. With 264 projected electoral college votes, the former vice president needs just six more to win the race to the White House. US President Donald Trump, who is leading the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has 214 electoral votes, according to AP’s projected tally. The news agency also called the race for Michigan and Wisconsin in favour of Biden and he also holds an edge in Arizona and Nevada, which will give him six more votes to reach the magic figure, but the results are unlikely to come until the weekend.

Meanwhile, Trump's reelection campaign has launched a multi-state legal battle in its efforts to secure a second White House term over Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Court actions have been brought in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, and the campaign has announced a similar one in Nevada. These battleground states, along with Arizona and North Carolina, are under intense scrutiny as former Vice President Joe Biden inches closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency. Over 98 percent of votes in Georgia, where Donald Trump has a narrow edge over Biden, have been counted.

Earlier, President Donald Trump threatened more legal challenges claiming without any evidence that voter fraud has been committed in places where Democrat Joe Biden appears to have won. “All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud,” Trump wrote in a tweet, without listing specific states or examples of alleged fraud.

Meanwhile, a judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign over alleged counting of late ballots. Trump campaign also lost its second lawsuit seeking to halt vote-counting in Michigan. Trump, however, scored his first legal battle in Pennsylvania wherein an appellate judge has ordered that poll watchers must be allowed within six feet of counting of votes."Big legal win in Pennsylvania," Trump said in a tweet soon after the court gave the ruling.

Meanwhile, Twitter has taken action against another tweet from President Donald Trump, this time falsely claiming that votes arriving after Election Day are ineligible. “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED,” the tweet reads, in apparent reference to the ongoing tallying of mail-in votes in a number of states. Twitter has added a label underneath the tweet that reads simply “some votes may still need to be counted.”

Earlier, Trump accused the Biden campaign of election fraud and vowed to move the US Supreme Court over the results.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha