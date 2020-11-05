US Election Results 2020: All hopes have not ended for Republicans as there is still a way for Donald Trump to win the US President Elections 2020.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: In one of the most contested elections in the history of the United States, Democratic candidate Joe Biden seems ahead as he needs just six electoral college votes to claim the majority-mark. Overjoyed with the numbers, Biden, who served as Vice President under Obama from 2008 to 2016, has said, "it's clear that he is winning".

However, Republican candidate Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election has claimed alleged foul play in voting and claimed that systems have been hacked, filing lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

"The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself," Trump has said.

With the hopes looking bleak for a Republican victory, supporters of Donald Trump are staging protests across the US. However, all hopes have not ended for Republicans as there is still a way for Donald Trump to win the US President Elections 2020.

Currently, Trump has 214 electoral votes and he needs 56 more votes to reach the magic figure of 270. The counting of votes is underway five states -- Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Alaska and Nevada.

1. Pennsylvania -- 20 votes; leading candidate: Donald Trump

2. North Carolina -- 15 votes; leading candidate: Donald Trump

3. Georgia -- 16 votes; leading candidate: Donald Trump

4. Alaska -- 3 votes; leading candidate: Donald Trump

5. Nevada -- 6 votes; leading candidate: Joe Biden

Going by the above trends, Trump will likely get around 54 votes but he needs 56 votes to reach the magic figure. If the Republicans somehow manage to win the six votes in Nevada, Trump will be able to retain power in the US. So far, only 75 per cent of votes have been counted in Nevada and Trump can turn the tide there, he will be able to cross the 270 majority-mark and be able to retain power in the states.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma