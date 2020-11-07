US Elections 2020: Following his victory, the 77-year-old changed his Twitter bio to "President-elect" and thanked the Americans for choosing him as their leader, saying he "will be a President for all Americans".

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Saturday scripted history after he defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States of America (USA). Biden, who was also the Vice President of the US from 2008 to 2016, crossed the magical number 270 with his wins in Pennsylvania and Michigan to become the next US President.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, who also scripted history to become the next Vice President of the US, changed her bio on Twitter to "Vice President-Elect" of America and thanked her supporters.

"This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started," she tweeted.

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Biden, 77, had served in the Barack Obama government as the Vice President of the US. He will now become the 46th President of the US after a victory in Pennsylvania. With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Meanwhile, Indian-origin Harris has now become the first ever woman vice president-elect of the US. She would also be the US' first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American Vice President of the country.

Harris and Biden will take the oath of the office on January 20.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma