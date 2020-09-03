The United States administration announced it would only pay USD 60 million in dues to WHO.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The United States government on Wednesday announced it would only pay USD 60 million in dues it owes to the World Health Organisation and will use the money instead to pay down other contributions to the United Nations. On Tuesday, the White House announced the US would not participate in a WHO-run project to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine after which, the US cut the remaining dues payment to WHO.

The administration said, “It would not work with the coronavirus vaccine project because it doesn't want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the WHO”.

According to the US-based news agency, President Donald Trump decided to withhold near USD 62 million in dues to the WHO and to withdraw from the organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic as he believed that the agency has been improperly influenced by China.

However, the administration officials from the US government agreed to participate in WHO meetings. “The US will continue to participate in select WHO meetings and make one-time contributions to specific programmes during a one-year wind-down period. US would continue to participate in select WHO technical and policy meetings that have a direct bearing on US health, commercial and national security interests.,” news agency AP quoted administration officials as saying.

In July 2020, US President Donald Trump made his first announcement regarding withdrawing the US from the WHO effective July 2021. He also ordered the administration to abolish the funding and to wind up all the co-operations with the organization. However, the US had already paid the half amount of its 2020 dues to the WHO.

However, the United Nations government administration has not revealed which UN agency will get the USD 62 million or for what cause that money will be used.

Posted By: Srishti Goel