46-year-old Floyd was brutally murdered in abuse of police force on May 25, 2020, during an arrest after a store owner had alleged that Floyd gave him a counterfeit USD 20 bill in Minneapolis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a landmark decision, former Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, has been found guilty on all three charges of murder of African-American George Floyd last year. A 12-member federal jury in Minneapolis on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty on all three counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

46-year-old Floyd was brutally murdered in abuse of police force on May 25, 2020, during an arrest after a store owner had alleged that Floyd gave him a counterfeit USD 20 bill in Minneapolis.

After receiving the complaint, Chauvin brutally pinned down Floyd with his knee on the pavement of a south Minneapolis intersection for more than nine minutes. "I can't breathe. I can't breathe," were his last words. The brutal murder of the African-Americans led to massive violent protests across the US and many parts of the world.

President Joe Biden said it was a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism in the country. “The systemic racism is a stain on our nation's soul. The knee on the neck of justice for black Americans. Profound fear and trauma. The pain, the exhaustion that black and brown Americans experience every single day,” Biden said.

The verdict giving justice, he said is not enough. “We can't stop here. In order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that a tragedy like this will ever happen to occur again, to ensure the black and brown people or anyone so they don't fear the interactions with law enforcement, that they don't have to wake up knowing that they can lose their very life in the course of just living their life,” he said.

In an address to the nation soon after the verdict, Vice President Kamala Harris said black Americans and black men in particular have been treated throughout the course of history as less than human.

“Today we feel a sigh of relief. Still, it cannot take away the pain. A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice. This verdict brings us a step closer and the fact is we still have work to do,” she said.

Observing that America has a long history of systemic racism, Harris said: “Black men are fathers and brothers and sons and uncles and grandfathers and friends and neighbours. Their lives must be valued in our education system, in our healthcare system, in our housing system, in our economic system, in our criminal justice system, in our nation. Full stop.”

Former US president Barack Obama and the First Lady Michelle said in a joint statement that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial. “Today, a jury in Minneapolis did the right thing. For almost a year, George Floyd's death under the knee of a police officer has reverberated around the world — inspiring murals and marches, sparking conversations in living rooms and new legislation. But a more basic question has always remained: would justice be done?” they said.

“In this case, at least, we have our answer. But if we're being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial,” the Obamas said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan