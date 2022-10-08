US Cop Shoots Teen Eating Burger In Car, Sacked | Watch

A COP from Texas was sacked on Friday after a video of him abruptly shooting at a teenager eating a hamburger went viral.

A video that has been making rounds on social media shows the US cop repeatedly firing at the boy who can be seen eating a hamburger sitting in his car.

The video was shared by social media influencer and healthcare advocate Kendall Brown, who opened up about the incident and said, "Earlier this week, a San Antonio cop abruptly confronted a teen eating in a McDonalds parking lot & demanded the teen exit his vehicle."

"When the teen asked why, the cop immediately assaulted & then shot him MULTIPLE TIMES. Cop tried to (falsely) claim the teen had struck him 1st", added the user.

The video opens up with the cop opening the door of the parked vehicle. He then asks the boy to get out. Listening to this the bot asks "why" but the cop tries to grab him. Seconds later he starts firing at the teenager repeatedly. Shot fired"- the cop repeats as the boy closes the door of his car and drives away.

— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 7, 2022

According to a report by the news agency AP, the officer, identified as James Brennand was sacked after the incident that took place on October 2, 2022.

According to a US media report, the teenager has been identified as Erick Cantu, 17, and was shot several times by San Antonio police officer James Brennand while in his vehicle in a McDonald's car park on Sunday. Initially, Cantu, who is recovering in the hospital, was charged with evading detention in a vehicle and assault on a police officer. However, charges against him were dropped after the footage of the cop firing at him was released.

"As the officer attempted to gather information from witnesses, he noticed a vehicle that had evaded him the day before as the officer attempted a stop because the registered license plate did not match the actual vehicle," Captain Alyssa Campos, the department’s training commander, said in a video statement.

She also mentioned that the officer, believing the car was stolen, called "for cover" but approached the vehicle before other officers arrived.