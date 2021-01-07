The certification comes after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol earlier Wednesday leading to a violent clash between the police and the supporters of Trump.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The joint session of the US Congress on Thursday certifies the victory of President-elect and Democrat candidate Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections held on November 3, 2020.

Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, are scheduled to be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20. The inauguration is going to be a low-key affair given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate and House rejected objections to throwing out Georgia and Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Biden. Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan's electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate. After the debate, the Senate and the House of Representatives rejected two objections to the tally and certified the final Electoral College vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.

Vice President Mike Pence, in declaring the final vote totals behind Biden's victory, said this "shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons' elected president and vice president of the United States."

The certification comes after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol earlier Wednesday leading to a violent clash between the police and the supporters of Trump. At least four people, including a veteran US Air Force female officer, lost their lives in the clash and several others were injured.

Shortly after the Congress certifies Joe Biden's victory in the US Presidential elections, outgoing President Donald Trump said that 'though he disagrees with the outcome of the election, there will be an orderly transfer of power on January 20'.

"The decision represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history. Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

The Joint Session resumed its meeting late Wednesday night after it was disrupted by hundreds of supporters of Trump who violently stormed the Capitol Hill.

The counting of Electoral College votes and its subsequent certification came after an ugly episode of violence inside the US Capitol, resulting in four deaths, wherein Capitol Hill was brought under a lockdown, with lawmakers being taken to safe places, shots were fired inside the Congress and tear gas was used.

Biden, a Democrat, described the riots in the US Capitol as an "unprecedented assault" on American democracy and has his task cut out to spend the next four years on his administration to heal and unite a deeply polarised country after the fiercely-fought election.

Presidential elections were held on November 3. Biden and Harris won a record number of popular votes, more than 80 million and earned as many as 306 Electoral College votes.





