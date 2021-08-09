All the residents of the city have been warned about the chances of a “catastrophe” via emails, text messages and phone calls if COVID appropriate behaviour is not followed.

Austin (Texas, USA) | Jagran World Desk: The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues its spread in the United States even after vaccination upping the mark of 50 per cent. The American city of Austin in the Texas province had only six Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds left on Monday for a population of over 24 Lakh.

The situation has been cited to be so critical in Austin that of the 313 ventilators in the city only six ICU beds are available for the disposal of over 2.4 million people.

The health department of Austin has put out a warning of a “catastrophe”. All the residents of the city have been warned about the chances of a “catastrophe” via emails, text messages and phone calls if COVID appropriate behaviour is not followed.

“We are asking those who are unvaccinated to display similar behaviors we previously requested – avoid gatherings, only travel and shop as essential, and get vaccinated,” Austin health department said in a statement.

“Due to the current high rate of COVID community spread and transmission of the Delta variant, even after you are fully vaccinated we recommend taking extra precautions and wear a mask indoors and outdoors at private gatherings,” it added.

A total of three hospital systems of the city Austin area - Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White and St. David's Healthcare - released a joint statement that said the latest Covid-19 spike had "challenged the hospital staffing".

The latest Covid-19 spike "is putting extraordinary pressure on our hospitals, emergency departments and healthcare professionals, and it has further challenged hospital staffing due to a longstanding nursing shortage", the joint statement said as per Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the US reported 36,038 cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours with 131 deaths due to viral spread.

The state of Texas has had 53,248 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of pandemic making it the third-worst hit state in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University’s data.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma