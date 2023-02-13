US Carries Out Fourth Shootdown: Amid Little Info On 'Unidentified' Objects, What Official Theories Say

As US military fighter jets shoot down another flying object on Monday, the fourth shootdown over North America in a little more than a week, the incidents have raised concerns about the security of the region and have also made relations with China strained.

A senior US general, soon after the fourth such object was shot down, said that he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation yet.

General Glen VanHerck, who is overseeing North American airspace, said, "At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it," said VanHerck, who is the head of the joint US-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the US Air Force Northern Command, as quoted by the Zee News website.

What are these four objects?

A giant Chinese balloon was found in late January that was dubbed a spy craft by US officials and drifted for days through the US skies before finally being shot down by an F-22 jet off the South Carolina coast. However, China said that the balloon was conducting weather research.

According to the Pentagon, it had a gondola the size of three buses and weighed more than a ton. It was equipped with multiple antennas, and had solar panels large enough to power various intelligence-gathering sensors.

Another object was downed by US fighter jets off northern Alaska, according to the military. It said that the object was "within US sovereign airspace over US territorial water." It lacked any system of propulsion or control, officials said.

A "high-altitude airborne object" was also downed by a US F-22 jet over Canada's central Yukon territory, about 100 miles from the US border, saying that it posed a threat to civilian flight. According to AFP, Canada described it as cylindrical and smaller than the initial balloon.

US President Joe Biden ordered US warplanes to down an unidentified object over Lake Huron "out of an abundance of caution" on Sunday. The US Senate majority leader Charles Schumer, after the incident over the Yukon, said that before the Lake Huron incident, two objects were likely balloons, "but much smaller than the first one".

According to AFP, the officials described the second and third objects as being about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.

What has been recovered yet?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking custody of the debris for analysis. Meanwhile, the operations to recover the second object continue on sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska. "Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor," the military said, as quoted by AFP.

The recovery teams, backed by a Canadian CP-140 patrol aircraft, are searching for debris from the third object in the Yukon, Anand said Saturday, as quoted by AFP.

No information was available about the recovery of the fourth object.

What do the officials say?

According to the US officials, the first balloon had images that showed that it had surveillance equipment that could intercept telecommunications. THe US Defence Secretary, Llyod Austin, said that it was intended "to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States."

The United States had informed that the balloons were part of a "fleet" that has spanned five continents. Meanwhile, some analysts say that it could be the initiation of a major Chinese surveillance effort that is intended to target foreign military capabilities.

(With Inputs from AFP)