New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: A drone strike was launched by the American forces on Sunday (August 29) targeting a suicide bomber in a vehicle that was aiming to attack the airport, news agency Reuters reported. It is the second strike carried out by U.S. forces in Afghanistan since the incident of suicide bombing outside the airport gates on Thursday (August 26) killed 13 US service members and at least 170 Afghans and other nationals.

Earlier, on Saturday (August 28), the Pentagon said two "high profile" ISIS targets had been killed and another injured in a US drone strike late Friday in Jalalabad, in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, in a retaliatory strike for Thursday's attack.

"U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport," spokesman Capt. Bill Urban was quoted as saying to CNN.

"We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," he added.

As per two witnesses, the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that struck a house in an area to the northern side of the airport, but there was no immediate confirmation.

It was on Saturday (August 28) that U.S. President Joe Biden had said that military commanders had advised that "another terrorist attack on Kabul's airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," and the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned all U.S. citizens to leave the airport area immediately.

Meanwhile, more than 112,000 people have fled Afghanistan via the massive US-led evacuation since the Taliban movement swept back into power a fortnight ago, and the operation is winding down despite Western powers saying thousands may be left behind.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha