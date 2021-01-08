US Capitol Violence: In a video message, Trump expressed his anguish over the violence and mayhem and lauded the security forces for handling the situation, noting that "America is and must always be a nation of law and order".

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Outgoing United States (US) President Donald Trump on Thursday finally conceded defeat in the presidential elections 2020 and pledged a smooth transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden, day after his supporters stormed Capitol building.

"Now Congress has certified the election results, a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensure a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation," Trump said.

"To the citizens of our country, serving as your President has been the honour of my lifetime, and to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know our incredible journey is only just beginning," Trump added.

Condemning the attack on Capital, Trump said that those who were involved in the violence does not represent the US, adding that they "will have to pay for breaking the law". He also called for tempers to be cooled down and calm restored following an intense election and said he "was only fighting to defend American democracy".

"My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote, and so doing I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all those voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections," he noted.

Trump's video message comes a day after his supporters stormed the Capitol building in the US to protest the Electoral College vote. The incident claimed the lives of five people while more than 50 were injured.

Following the shocking incident, several US lawmakers slammed the outgoing President for inciting violence while some even called for his immediate impeachment and removal.

The US President Elections were held in November last year with Democrat candidate Joe Biden emerging victorious. Trump, however, has alleged fraud. Recently, Trump had also threatened the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to 'find votes' to overturn the results.

Meanwhile, the joint session of the US Congress has certified the victory of Biden. Biden and his vice president-elect Kamala Harris will now be sworn-in on January 20.

