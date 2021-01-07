US Capitol Violence: Reacting upon the unprecedented violence, world leaders expressed shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Leaders from across the world on Thursday condemned the violence that erupted in Washington DC after thousands of US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol and clashed with the police resulting in the death of one woman and multiple injuries. The police resorted to tear gas shells to disperse the rioters from the Capitol. The violence took place when a joint session of Congress was convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win in the November Presidential Elections.

After the incident took place, both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Multiple videos showed protestors walking with ease inside the Capitol and hundreds of them occupying the inaugural stage. A large number of them were seen climbing the wall.

Reacting upon the unprecedented violence, world leaders expressed shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership. Here's how reactions from world leaders poured in after the US Capitol Violence.

India

Condemning the violence, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 'he is distressed to see the news about rioting and violence in Washington DC', adding that a democratic process should not be subverted through unlawful protests and orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue'.

"Distressed to see news about rioting & violence in Washington DC. An orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today.

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the violence and said that the 'United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power'. "Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power', Boris Johnson tweeted.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab added in his own tweet and said, "The US rightly takes great pride in its democracy, and there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power."

Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on Trump supporters to 'stop trampling on democracy'. "Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy," Maas tweeted. "The enemies of democracy will be pleased to see these incredible images from Washington DC. Inflammatory words turn into violent actions," he added.

France

French leader Emmanuel Macron said that 'what happened today in Washington is not American'. "We will not give in to the violence of a few who want to question democracy. What happened today in Washington is not American", Macros said in a video message on his official Twitter handle.

Australia

Australian PM Scott Morrison condemned the 'very distressing scenes' in the US. "We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition," he tweeted.

Turkey

"We are following with concern the internal developments happening in the US. We call on all parties in the US to maintain restrain and prudence. We believe the US will overcome this internal political crisis in a mature manner", the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that the scenes at the US Capitol were an 'attack on democracy'. "Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour," he said.

Europian Union

The EU's foreign policy chief condemned an assault on US democracy'. "In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege," Josep Borrell tweeted. Calling the action an "assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law", he added, "This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected."

