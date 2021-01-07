US Capitol Violence: Multiple videos showed protestors walking with ease inside the Capitol and hundreds of them occupying the inaugural stage. A large number of them were seen climbing the wall.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An unprecedented chaotic and violent scenes unfolded at the US Capitol on Wednesday after thousands of angry supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with the police, which resulted in the death of at least four people including a woman and injuries to several others including the cops. The rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win in the November Presidential Elections.

According to news agency AP, the Capitol police said that four people have died during the violence in Washington DC. One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies.

After the incident took place, both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. The members of the US Congress, who were present at the Capitol were told to get hold of the gas masks under their seats as the police resorted to tear gas shells to disperse the rioters. Multiple videos showed protestors walking with ease inside the Capitol and hundreds of them occupying the inaugural stage. A large number of them were seen climbing the wall. Video taken at the US Capitol showed some rioters breaking the glass of a window and then climbing through the shattered pane.

US media outlets quoted the sergeants-at-arms of the House of Representatives and the Senate as saying the Capitol was now secure, about four hours after it first came under attack. A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been declared by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who asked for the assistance of the National Guard to help reestablish order in the nation's capital.

Trump, who earlier encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol, urged them to abide by the law and go back home after the violent clash.

"I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home. Now we have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We don't want anybody hurt", Trump said in the video.

"There's never been a time like this, where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us. From me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home," he added.

Biden says 'unprecedented assault' on democracy:

Meanwhile, President-elect Biden said he was shocked and sad to see the US come to such a dark moment. "At this hour, our democracy's under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything, we've seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them. And the public servants who work at the heart of our Republic," Biden said.

"Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's a disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now," he added.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram lock Trump's posts on violence:

Twitter and Facebook Inc on Wednesday temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential elections amid riots at the US Capitol.

Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump's tweets "as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," after pro-Trump protesters entered the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden. Facebook later tweeted it would block Trump's page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations.

Twitter locked Trump's account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump.

Meanwhile, after Facebook and Twitter, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said they are also locking President Trump's account for 24 hours in accordance with rules and policies of the application.

Congress to continue Biden's presidential certification:

Despite the extremely chaotic situation at the US Capitol on Wednesday following violent protests by supporters of President Donald Trump, lawmakers in both parties and chambers said that Congress will continue the work of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in the evening.

"I have faced violent hatred before. I was not deterred then, and I will not be deterred now. Tonight, Congress will continue the business of certifying the electoral college votes," House Majority Whip James Clyburn said in a tweet.

In the upper chamber, Senator Kevin Cramer said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also telling senators to expect the process to continue Wednesday night, reported The Hill. "We're going to finish tonight. Everyone is committed to staying whatever it takes to get our job done," said Senator Joe Manchin.

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way

Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned following violence at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Grisham, who previously served as the White House press secretary before making way for current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in April, was the first to submit her resignation Wednesday.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan