US Capital Riot Panel Set To Push Trump’s Prosecution To Swift Conclusion

The US Capital riot panel is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, are set to recommend that criminal charges be levelled against Trump. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

US House committee, investigating the 2021 Capital riots, will present the recommendations today, the justifications for which will be provided in the final report on January 6. Lawmakers are expected to conclude one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional investigations ever with the extraordinary recommendation that the Justice Department look into bringing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

At a final meeting on Monday, the panel made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, are set to recommend that criminal charges be levelled against Trump, as well as any associates and employees who assisted him in starting a multilayered pressure campaign with an attempt to influence the 2020 election.

One of the members of the panel, Rep Adam Schiff D-Calif said during CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, "I think the president has violated multiple criminal laws and I think you have to be treated like any other American who breaks the law, and that is you have to be prosecuted.”

The panel which will dissolve on January 3 with the upcoming Republican-led house, has acquired more than a million papers and conducted more than 1,000 interviews since it was established in July 2021.

It has also had 10 widely attended public hearings. The members have grown more confident in asserting that Trump is to be held accountable for the violent attack on the Capitol by his supporters almost two years ago as they have accumulated an enormous amount of information.

The rioters including as many as Trump supporters invaded the Capitol on January 6 and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's major victory after beating their way past police, injuring many of them in the process. They repeated Trump's claims about widespread election fraud and left senators and others fleeing for their lives.

The committee will likely preview its extensive final report at the meeting, which will contain conclusions, transcripts of interviews, and legislative suggestions. The lawmakers said that the report will be public on Monday.