Washington/Beijing | Jagran World Desk: In a rather tit for tat counter move by the United States, Washington on Friday announced that it was suspending 44 passenger flights to China. The development comes after Beijing had restricted the entry of US passenger flights as part of its COVID-19 protocol.

China is letting the international flyers within its borders as part of its "circuit breaker" policy. Under this, it halts the routes from where too many COVID-19 infections are brought in on the flights.

China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive after arriving in China.

The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."

"US carriers, who are following all relevant Chinese regulations with respect to pre-departure and in-flight protocols, should not be penalized if passengers, post-arrival, later test positive for COVID-19," it said.

The 44 flights banned by the US were Chinese carriers scheduled to fly from the US between January 30 and March 29. They are operated by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines. This is just three weeks before Beijing will host Winter Olympics.

The Chinese capital has already suspended thousands of flights and increased testing after the city recorded its first community case of the Omicron variant last weekend.

Chinese officials have pursued a strict "zero-Covid" approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns -- a strategy that has come under pressure as multiple clusters have flared across the country ahead of Winter Olympics.

- With inputs from AFP

