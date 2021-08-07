The US, which has decided to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by September this year, has said that it is "closely tracking" the situation in the country and is "concerned about" retaliatory killings of civilians.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: In yet another setback for the Afghan forces, the Taliban on Saturday captured the second Afghan provincial capital Sheberghan city, reported AFP quoting deputy governor. This comes hours after the United States of America (USA) asked its citizens to leave the war-torn country as the Taliban has intensified its attacks in recent days.

"The US urges its citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," said the US Embassy in Kabul in a statement.

The US, which has decided to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by September this year, has said that it is "closely tracking" the situation in the country and is "concerned about" retaliatory killings of civilians and urged the Taliban to devote time to the peace process.

"If the Taliban claim to want international legitimacy, these actions are not going to get them the legitimacy they seek. They do not have to stay on this trajectory. They could choose to devote the same energy to the peace process as they are to their military campaign," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

385 Taliban terrorists killed in last 24 hours

While the Taliban is expanding its territory in Afghanistan, the country's defence ministry on Saturday claimed that nearly 400 of its fighters were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in the last 24 hours.

Afghanistan defence ministry spokesperson Fawad Aman said that Afghan forces conducted multiple operations in Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces in the last 24 hours. He also said that Afghan forces also defeated the Taliban Faiz-Abad and Taliqan during the same period.

"385 Taliban terrorists were killed and 210 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma