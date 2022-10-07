US Asks Citizens To Take 'Increased Caution' While Travelling To India, Warns Of 'Crime And Terrorism'

THE UNITED States on Friday asked its citizens to take "increased caution" while planning their journey to India because of the "crime and terrorism" and also advised them to not travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The US State Department on Friday issued a travel advisory and reduced the India Travel History to 2 on a scale of one to 4.

A day earlier, the state department in a seperate advisory had placed Pakistan on level 3 and advised its citizens to reconsider their travel especially its restive provinces due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

"Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism," said the State Department. "Do not travel to: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict," it said.

"A Pakistani visa is required to enter Pakistan. Only U.S. citizens residing in India may apply for a Pakistani visa in India. Oherwise apply for a Pakistani visa in your country of residence before traveling to India," it added.

As per the travel advisory, "Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations."

It further also added that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities.

"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal as US government employees must obtain special authorisation to travel to these areas," read the travel advisory.

It also asked its citizens to not travel to the Indo-Pakistan border saying that both countries "maintain a strong military presence on both sides of the border".

"The only official India-Pakistan border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of India or Pakistan is in the state of Punjab between Attari, India, and Wagah, Pakistan. The border crossing is usually open but confirm the current status of the border crossing prior to commencing travel," the statement said.