The US Reward for Justice Program said in a statement that Sajid Mir was LeT’s operational manager for the Mumbai attack, and played a leading role in its planning, preparation, and execution.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The United States has announced a reward of upto USD 5 million for information on Sajid Mir, a senior member of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead and 300 injured.

In a statement, the US Reward for Justice Program said that Mir was LeT’s operational manager for the Mumbai attack, and played a leading role in its planning, preparation, and execution. He was induited by a United States District Court on April 2011 and a warrant of his arrest was issued the following day.

“Said Mir, a senior member of the Pakistan-based foreign terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), is wanted for his involvement in the November 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India. The rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to USD 5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Sajid Mir for his role in these attacks,” the statement read, as quoted in a report by ANI.

“Mir was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division (Chicago, Illinois) on April 21, 2011, and was charged with conspiracy to injustice the property of a foreign government; providing material support to terrorists; aiding and abetting the killing of a citizen outside of the US; and the bombing of places of public use,” it added.

Mir was added to FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists List in 2019.

On November 26 in 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out coordinated shootings and bombings attacks lasting three days in Mumbai that left 166 people dead and over 300 others injured. The terrorists came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and struck several targets, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Nariman House business and residential complex, Cama Hospitals, Leopold Cafe, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and Nariman House.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja