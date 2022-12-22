'US And Ukraine Are Together To Make Sure Putin Can Not Succeed': Joe Biden To Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden said that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "share the exact same vision" for peace in Ukraine. Looking forward, Biden said, the United States and its allies will focus on continuing to help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield.

"I think we have, we share the exact same vision, and that is a free, independent, prosperous and secure Ukraine -- we both want this war to end," Biden said while addressing a joint press briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It can succeed in the battlefield with our help, and the help of our European allies and others, so that if and when President Zelenskyy is ready to talk to the Russians, he will be able to succeed as well, because he will have won on the battlefield," Biden said.

I had the honor of sitting down with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.



I had the honor of sitting down with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

We've been in communication throughout the war, but it was meaningful to speak in person. I told President Zelenskyy the United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.

He emphasized the toll Russia's invasion is taking on Ukraine. "You saw just... I think it was two days ago, Putin, saying that this is much tougher than he thought," Biden said, adding, "He thought he could break NATO, he thought he could break the West, he thought he could break the alliance, he thought he could be welcomed by the Ukrainian people that were Russian speaking -- he was wrong, wrong, and wrong."

Biden also said he is not concerned about maintaining unity in NATO's support for Ukraine and stated that he has never seen the alliance more united. "I'm not at all worried about holding the alliance together, NATO and the European Union, as well as other nations -- I've never seen NATO and the EU more united about anything at all, and I see no sign of there being any change," Biden said.

Biden officially announced the United States will send an additional USD 1.8 billion packages of assistance to Ukraine, which will include the Patriot missile defence system. He thanked members of Congress for bipartisan support for Ukraine so far -- including the newest, additional USD 45 billion packages.

In Ukraine's fight against Russia's unprovoked, unjustified war, I’m proud to say they have not stood alone.



In Ukraine's fight against Russia's unprovoked, unjustified war, I'm proud to say they have not stood alone.

And on my watch, they never will.

The US President also announced that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be sending more than USD 374 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Biden said it is important for Americans and the rest of the world to continue to hear directly from Zelenskyy as the war stretches to its 300th day -- saying the people of Ukraine and his leadership have been an inspiration.

"As we head into the new year, it's important for the America people and the world to hear directly from you, Mr President, to hear about Ukraine's fight and the need to stand together through 2023," Biden said.

Biden applauded Ukrainians for their "unbreakable determination" and their "strong stand against aggression." Biden suggested that the meeting sent a critical message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he said has 'failed'.

Join President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and me as we hold a joint press conference.

He said that his meeting sends a critical message to Putin. "It was very important for him (Putin) and everyone else to see that President Zelenskyy and I are united, two countries together, to make sure he cannot succeed," Biden said.

Biden reiterated his belief that there is 'no substitute' for face-to-face interaction as he welcomed Zelenskyy, offering his own reflections on the Ukrainian leader and the important message of their first in-person meeting since Russia's war began.

"It's all about looking someone in the eye. And I mean it sincerely. I don't think there's any, any, any substitute for sitting down face to face with a friend or foe and looking them in the eye. And that's exactly what's happened in this moment," Biden said.