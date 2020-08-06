Ever since India abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Pakistan has increased its efforts to internationalise the issue, knocking the doors of the UNSC several times.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise Jammu and Kashmir failed once again on Wednesday after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a closed-door informal session underlined that Jammu and Kashmir is a ‘bilateral issue’ and does not require the ‘attention of the council’.

“In today’s meeting of UN Security Council which was closed, informal, not recorded and without any outcome, almost all countries underlined that J&K was bilateral issue & did not deserve time and attention of Council,” tweeted India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti.

Ever since India abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Pakistan has increased its efforts to internationalise the issue, knocking the doors of the UNSC several times. However, Islamabad has failed to get the desired support of the international community over the issue so far.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday once again slammed Islamabad for its "singularly unsuccessful" efforts to raise the issue at the world stage again, saying its narrative had lost steam and did not "deserve the time and attention" of the world body.

Also Read | Hours after GC Murmu's resignation, Manoj Sinha appointed as next LG of J-K

“Pakistan has once again been singularly unsuccessful in making any inroads into the UN on Jammu and Kashmir and their narrative has lost steam on the Council members,” ANI quoted Tirumurti as saying who further told the news agency that almost all the countries at the meeting had agreed that Kashmir was a bilateral issue of India and Pakistan.

Recently, Pakistan had persuaded its all-weather ally China, a permanent member of the UNSC, to hold a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the UNSC after which the world body held a closed-door informal meeting under 'Any Other Business' category, which means “anything can be brought up by any of the members”.

No record is maintained and there is no press statement issued for closed-door informal meetings and neither is any formal outcome or resolution taken by the UNSC. Typically, no country objects to a discussion under the 'Any other Business' category. China, which is a permanent member of UNSC also could not stop a discussion on Hong Kong last May.

Ambassador Trimurti said there has been no formal meeting of the Security Council on the India Pakistan issue since November 1965

The UNSC has held informal meetings on Kashmir twice the first time in August 2019 and later in January 2020. The August 2019 meet was the first such in decades after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status. China, in the meeting, had strongly criticised the move to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

India, however, has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma