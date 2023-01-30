Unmarried Individuals In China's Sichuan Now Legally Allowed To Have Children; Here's Why

COUPLES in China's Sichuan can now have children without marriage. Health authorities of the city have allowed China's southwestern province unmarried individuals to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples. This new rule came into effect in a bid to bolster a falling birth rate.

Sichuan is China's fifth most populous province, with no ceiling on the number of children they can register for.

Let us tell you that, earlier, the government dictated that only married women are legally allowed to give birth, but with marriage and birth rates fallen to record lows in recent years, provincial authorities revamped a 2019 rule to cover singles who want to have children.

This new measure has been adopted to "promote long-term and balanced population development," Sichuan's health commission said in a statement on its website.

In a first, China's population shrank last year in six decades, a historic turn expected to usher in a period of decline. This sudden decline in China's population has startled the nation and pushed all the authorities to roll out incentives and measures to boost the population.

These benefits will now be extended to single women and men in Sichuan, which ranks seventh in the nation in terms of those older than 60, or more than 21% of its population, government figures show.

Owing to the situation of China, the authorities have given more incentives and measures to people in order to boost the population which include maternity insurance to cover medical bills and also allowing married women to keep their salary during maternity leave. Much of China's demographic downturn stems from its one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015.

