'Not In A Position…’: US Reacts To Tax Survey At BBC Offices In Delhi, Mumbai

AMID ongoing Income Tax Department's survey at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, the United States has responded to the matter and said the country is aware of the survey operation conducted by the Indian tax authorities at the BBC office but is not in a position to offer its judgement.

"We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities. I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search. Beyond this discrete action, what I'll say more broadly is the general point that I've consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, PTI reported.

The Income Tax officials said the operation was part of a tax evasion investigation, and it is expected to continue on Wednesday also.

Watch Also:

The Income Tax Department began its survey on Tuesday, and reportedly seized the phones and laptops of BBC journalists and other staff. The I-T department is probing tax details of the UK's national broadcaster pertaining to the past few years.

Meanwhile, State Department Spokesperson further said the country supports the importance of the free press and will continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world.

The 'survey' came weeks after the BBC released a two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Since then the documentary infuriated the ruling government, as a result, the Centre made a decision to impose a ban on screening ban. However, many students from different universities across the country screened while disobeying the restriction.

Tax officials said the department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm.