New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident of natural calamity, at least 50 people were feared dead while many others were trapped after a massive tornado hits the US State of Kentucky on late Friday night (local time). At least five states were hit by unseasonably powerful storms and tornadoes on Friday night, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

Governor Andy Beshear, as quoted by CNN said, "We know that we are likely to have more than 50 deaths, if not significantly north of that, from this event".Most of the destruction centred on Graves County, he said, including the town of Mayfield. "It hit Mayfield as hard as just about any town ... has ever been hit".

Officials said that tornadoes had killed at least one person at an Arkansas nursing home and caused a roof to collapse at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, leaving workers trapped inside. Apart from it, the tornado caused significant damage to a candle factory in Kentucky and numerous homes and buildings.

Many people were feared dead at the factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, where Governor Andy Beshear called the situation tragic. "There were about 110 people in it at the time that the tornado hit it. We believe we'll lose at least dozens of those individuals. It's very hard, really tough, and we're praying for each and every one of those families,” Beshear said.

At least 100 emergency vehicles descended upon the Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville, Illinois, about 25 miles (40 kilometres) east of St. Louis, where a wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed, as did the roof above it. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt, but one person was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said several people who were in the building were taken by bus to the police station in nearby Pontoon Beach for evaluation. By early Saturday, rescue crews were still sorting through the rubble to determine if anyone was trapped inside.

(With Agencies Inputs)

